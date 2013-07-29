July 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The company said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 28, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 27, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 30.