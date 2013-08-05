BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
Aug 5 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
The company said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 4, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 3, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 6.
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's $4.5-trillion bond holdings may not shrink as much as previously assumed, and could "normalize" around $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in estimated projections that could help answer a question looming over financial markets.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing