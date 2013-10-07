Oct 7 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference
bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of
three-month bills due Jan. 6, 2014, $1.0 billion of six-month
bills due April 7, 2014 and $1.0 of 12-month bills due Oct. 6,
2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 8.