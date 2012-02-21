Feb 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2
U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it would sell $1.5
billion bills later in the day.
The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills, due May
21, 2012, and $500 million six-month bills, due Aug. 20, 2012.
Settlement is Feb. 22.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m.
(1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).