Feb 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it would sell $1.5 billion bills later in the day.

The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills, due May 21, 2012, and $500 million six-month bills, due Aug. 20, 2012.

Settlement is Feb. 22.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).