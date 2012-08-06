BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on notes and bonds-related payment
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
Aug 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Monday, Aug. 6.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 5, 2012, and $1 billion six-month bills due Feb. 4, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 7.
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has been named the Best Rating Agency for Islamic Finance by The Asset, a leading financial magazine in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1999, the Hong Kong-based publication is widely followed by market participants in Asia. The Asset's awards are adjudicated by its Board of Editors and Benchmark Research team, which also incorporate feedback from investors and issuers in the selec