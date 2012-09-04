Sept 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion bills on
Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The sale will include $1.5 billion three-month bills due
Dec. 3, 2012, and $1.5 billion six-month bills due March 4,
2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Wednesday, Sept. 5.