April 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion of
reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $500 million of one-month
bills due May 28, 2013, $1 billion of three-month bills due July
29, 2013, and $1 billion six-month bills, due Oct. 28, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 30.