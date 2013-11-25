Nov 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference
bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of
three-month bills due Feb. 24, 2014, and $2 billion of six-month
bills due May 27, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Nov. 26.