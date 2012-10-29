Oct 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding
company, said it will sell $2.5 billion reference bills on Monday.
The sale will consist of $500 million of one-month bills, due Nov. 26, 2012,
$1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 28, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month
bills due April 29, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform
price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid
rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345
GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 31.