Sept 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion bills later on Monday.

The sale includes $1.5 billion three-month bills due Dec. 10, 2012, and $1.5 billion six-month bills due March 11, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Sept. 11.