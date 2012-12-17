Dec 17 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion reference
bills on Monday.
The sale consists of $500 million of one-month bills due Jan.
14, 2013, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due March 18 2013,
and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due June 17, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m.
EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Dec 18.