Feb 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $500 million of one-month bills due March 26, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due May 29, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012 on Monday.

Settlement is Feb. 28.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).