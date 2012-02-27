Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $500 million of one-month bills due March 26, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due May 29, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012 on Monday.
Settlement is Feb. 28.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27