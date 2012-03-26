March 26 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 25, 2012 at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.104 rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on March 19.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 24, 2012 at a 0.158 percent rate, also down from a 0.162 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.00 versus 4.21, while demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.80 versus 4.03 for its sale last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.