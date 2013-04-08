April 8 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday. The company said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due July 8, 2013, and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Oct. 7, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is April 9.