April 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $3.5 billion of
reference bills on Monday.
The company said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of
three-month bills due July 22, 2013, $1.5 billion six-month
bills, due
Oct. 21, 2013 and $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due April 21,
2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m.
EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 23.