BRIEF-LPL Financial LLC says Black Box Pension Advocates joins LPL's broker/dealer platform
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners
Nov 18 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans to sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
The scheduled offerings are:
-- $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 21, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
-- $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 21, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Announces pricing and early results for its tender offers and consent solicitation