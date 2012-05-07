May 7 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012 at a 0.119 percent stop-out rate, up from 0.117 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold April 30.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 5, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, down slightly from a 0.155 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week earlier.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.17 versus 4.33 and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.62 versus 4.58 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is May 8.