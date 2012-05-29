BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
May 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Tuesday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012 at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.110 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 21.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 26, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, also down from a 0.156 percent rate for its $1 billion bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 4.67 versus 4.30, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.53 versus 4.37 for its bills auctioned last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is May 30.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.