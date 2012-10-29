Oct 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates, and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Nov. 26, 2012 at a 0.129 percent rate, up from the 0.044 percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold Sept. 24.

In addition, the company sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 28, 2013, at 0.140 percent rate, up from the 0.128 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 22.

Fannie Mae also sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due April 29, 2013, at a 0.167 percent rate, up from the 0.164 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.46, down from the 7.45 ratio for the one-month bonds sold Sept. 24.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.46, versus 4.95 for its sale of three-month bills sold on Oct. 22, and demand for the six-month bills was also stronger, at 4.95 compared with 4.58 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.