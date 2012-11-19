Nov 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.5 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills,
due Dec. 17, 2012 at a 0.100 percent rate, down from the 0.129
percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold Oct. 29.
In addition, the company sold $1.5 billion of three-month
bills, due Feb. 19, 2013, at a 0.124 percent rate, down from the
0.128 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Nov
13.
Freddie Mac also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
May 20, 2013, at a 0.160 percent rate, also down from the 0.167
percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Settlement is Nov. 20.
Demand for the one-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 6.59, up from the 6.46 ratio for the
one-month bonds sold Oct. 29.
Demand for the three-month bills was up, with a bid-to-cover
ratio of 4.83, versus 4.45 for its sale of three-month bills
sold on Nov. 13, and demand for the six-month bills also was up,
at 4.57 compared with 4.37 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.