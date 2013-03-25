March 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due April 22, 2013, at a 0.069 percent rate, down from the 0.102 percent rate for its sale of $500 million one-month bills sold Feb. 25.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due June 24, 2013, at a 0.091 percent rate, down from the 0.107 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold March 18.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 23, 2013, at a 0.128 percent rate, down from a 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.55, up from the 5.90 ratio for the one-month bills sold Feb. 25.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.80 up from the 4.72 ratio for the three-month bills sold March 18, and for the six-month bills was down, at 4.65 compared with 4.75 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is March 26.