June 3 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due
Sept. 3, 2013 at a 0.059 percent rate, down from the 0.060
percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills
auctioned on May 28.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
Dec. 2, at a 0.094 percent rate, unchanged from last week's sale
of $1.0 billion of six-month bills.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.17, down from the 5.65 ratio for the
three-month bills auctioned on May 28.
Demand for the six-month bills was also lower, at 5.03
compared with 5.28 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker
demand.
Settlement is June 4.