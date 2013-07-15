July 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct.
15, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.075 percent
rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 8.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
Jan. 13, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, down from the 0.120
percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold July 8.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 5.55 ratio for the
three-month bills auctioned on July 8.
Demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 5.03
compared with 4.42 for the six-month bills sold July 8.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 16.