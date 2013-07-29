July 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct.
28, 2013, at a 0.040 percent rate, down from the 0.048 percent
rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills auctioned July
22.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan.
27, 2014, at a 0.084 percent rate, down from the 0.094 percent
rate for its July 22 sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.97, up from the 4.75 ratio for the
three-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the six-month bills was higher, at 4.43 compared
with 3.98 for the six-month bills sold on July 22.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 30.