China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
Aug 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Sept. 16, 2013, at a 0.045 percent rate, up from the 0.018 percent rate for its $500 million one-month bills auctioned July 22.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 18, 2013, at a 0.075 percent rate, up from the 0.072 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 12.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 18, 2014, at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for its Aug. 12 sale of $1 billion six-month bills.
Freddie Mac sold $500 million of 12-month bills, due Aug. 18, 2014, at a 0.159 percent rate, down from the 0.164 percent rate for its $500 million 12-month bills sold July 8.
Demand for the one-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 6.13 ratio for the one-month bills sold July 22.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.95, up from the 4.00 ratio for the three-month bills sold Aug. 12.
Demand for the six-month bills was weaker, at 4.12 down from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.18 for the six-month bills sold on Aug. 12.
Demand for the 12-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.68, down from the 5.80 ratio for the 12-month bills sold July 8.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Aug. 20.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.