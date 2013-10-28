Oct 28 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.25 billion of
reference bills at mixed interest rates and mixed demand
compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and
comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due
Jan. 27, 2014, at a 0.044 percent rate, down from the 0.050
percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 21.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due
April 28, 2014, at a 0.093 percent rate, also down from the
0.100 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills auctioned a
week ago.
Records going back to 2000 on the Freddie Mac website do not
show a $250 million sale of one-month bills. A call to the
company was not returned. The latest one-month bill sale is used
as comparison.
Freddie Mac sold $250 million of one-month bills at a
0.010 percent rate vs a 0.005 percent rate for $500 million
one-month bills sold Sept. 23.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.15, down from the 5.03 ratio for the
three-month bills sold Oct. 21.
Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 3.37, down
from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.32 for the six-month bills sold
last week.
Demand for the one-month bills was 6.50 compared with the
5.50 rate for the one-month bills sold Sept. 23.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is Oct. 29.