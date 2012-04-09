April 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due July 9, 2012 at a 0.103 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.088 rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold on April 2.

The agency sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012 at a 0.159 percent rate, up from the 0.153 percent rate for its $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.12 versus 4.85 for three-month bills sold April 2, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.82 versus 4.95 for last week's sale of six-month bills.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is April 10.