July 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.128 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold July 2.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 7, 2013 at a 0.175 percent rate, down from a 0.180 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills a week ago.

Freddie Mac also sold $500 million of 12-month bills due July 8, 2013 at a 0.228 percent rate, up from the 0.205 percent rate for $500 million of 12-month bills sold April 2.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.40 versus 4.32 for bills sold July 2, and demand for the six-month bills was also stronger at 4.35 compared with 4.03 for the July 2 sale.

Demand for the 12-month bills was lower at a 5.15 ratio versus 5.40 for the 12-month bills sold April 2.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 10.