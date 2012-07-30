July 30 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million one-month bills, due Aug. 27, 2012, at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.065 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of one-month bills sold June 25.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 29, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.124 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold July 23.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 28, 2012 at a 0.160 percent rate, up from a 0.155 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.85 compared with 5.36 for the one-month bills sold June 25.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.45 versus 4.35 for bills sold July 23, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.42 ratio versus 4.17 for its bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.