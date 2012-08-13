Aug 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 13, 2012 at a 0.132 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.116 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 6.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 11, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, up from the 0.149 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion six-month bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at 5.52 versus 4.87 for bills sold Aug. 6, and demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.28 ratio versus 5.05 for its bills sold a week ago. A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Aug. 14.