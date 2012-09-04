Sept 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 3, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.123 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 27.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 4, 2012 at a 0.155 percent rate, down from a 0.157 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.08 versus 4.00 for bills sold Aug. 27, and demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 3.65 vs 4.30 for its bills sold a week earlier.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Sept 5.