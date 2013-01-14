Jan 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due April 15, 2013, at a 0.084 percent rate, down from the 0.085 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Jan. 7.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due July 15, 2013, at a 0.115 percent rate, also down from a 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62, down from the 4.70 ratio for the three-month bonds sold Jan. 7, and demand for the six-month bills was also down, at 5.09 compared with 5.77 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Jan. 15.