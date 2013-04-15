April 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due July 15, 2013, at a 0.072 percent rate, down from the 0.085 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills on April 1, 2013.

The company sold $2 billion of six-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.105 percent rate. By comparison, the last time Freddie sold $2 billion in six-month bills on Sept. 6, 2011, the yield was 0.108 percent.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.42, down from the 5.75 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 1. Demand for the six-month bills was higher, at 5.40 compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold on Sept. 6, 2011.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is April 16.

On April 8, Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion three-month bills, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills.