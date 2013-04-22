April 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills,
due July 22, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.072
percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills on
auctioned last week.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Oct.
21, 2013, at a 0.100 percent rate, also down from the 0.114
percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills
sold on April 8.
Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due
April 21, 2014 at a 0.134 percent rate, down from the 0.155
percent rate for its $1.0 billion of 12-month bills sold on Feb.
4, 2013.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 6.12, up from the 5.42 ratio for the
three-month bills sold April 15. Demand for the six-month bills
was lower, at 5.05 compared with 6.13 for the six-month bills
sold on April 8.
Demand for the 12-month bills was also lower at 5.38 versus
5.50 for the 12-month bills sold on Feb. 4.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is April 23.