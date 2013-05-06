May 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills
due Aug. 5, 2013 at a 0.070 percent rate, down from, the 0.078
percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills
on April 8.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
Nov. 4, 2013, at a 0.100 percent rate, unchanged from its sale
of $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold on April 22.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.45 up from the 4.67 ratio for the
three-month bills sold April 8. Demand for the six-month bills
was also higher, at 5.50 compared with 5.05 for the six-month
bills sold on April 22.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is May 7.