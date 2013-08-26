Aug 26 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 25, 2013, at a 0.048 percent rate, down from the 0.075 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 19.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 24, 2014, at a 0.083 percent rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for its $1.0 billion six-month bills auctioned last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.75 up from the 4.95 ratio for it's three-month bills sold Aug. 19.

Demand for the six-month bills was also stronger, at 5.55 up from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.12 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Aug. 27.