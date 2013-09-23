Sept 23 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Oct. 21, 2013, at a 0.005 percent rate, down from the 0.045 percent rate for its $500 million one-month bills auctioned Aug. 19.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 23, 2013, at a 0.025 percent rate, also down from the 0.030 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 16.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 24, 2014, at a 0.064 percent rate, slightly up from the 0.063 percent rate for its $1 billion six-month bills auctioned last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.50, up from the 5.05 ratio for the one-month bills sold Aug. 19.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.35, down from the 5.60 ratio for the three-month bills sold Sept. 16.

Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 4.10, down from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.50 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Sept. 24