Nov 14 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month notes, due Dec. 12, 2011, at a 0.000 percent stop-out rate, a repeat of the rate for $500 million one-month bills sold Oct. 24.

The company also sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 13, 2012, at a 0.023 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.024 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

In addition, Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 14, 2012, at a stop-out rate of 0.070 percent, down from the 0.080 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was stronger with a 6.36 bid-to-cover ratio compared with a 6.10 ratio for the one-month bills sold Oct. 24.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.54 versus 4.90 for the three-month bills sold Nov. 7, and demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 4.48 compared with 4.90 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)