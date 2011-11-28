(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to headlines or text) Nov 28 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of bills at higher rates and lower demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 27, 2012, at a 0.032 percent stop-out rate, up rom a 0.020 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

In addition, Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 29, 2012, at a stop-out rate of 0.089 percent, up from the 0.074 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.20 versus 4.33 for the three-month bills sold Nov. 21, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.99 compared with 4.27 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A a lower ratio indicates weaker demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)