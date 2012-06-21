Israel Chemicals to sell stake in desalination firm IDE for $178 mln
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.
June 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Friday, June 22.
The notes, due July 28, 2017, will be offered through a syndicate lead by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.
The amount of the issue was not announced.
Settlement is Monday, June 25.
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.
MILAN, June 8 Intesa Sanpaolo is willing to put in fresh capital to help prop up Italy's troubled Veneto banks before they can be bailed out by the state, but only if other domestic lenders pitch in, newspaper La Repubblica said on Thursday.