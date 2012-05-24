BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
May 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of five-year reference notes due June 29, 2017 in a reopening of an existing 1.00 percent issue via a Dutch auction later on Thursday.
In a Dutch auction, or uniform price auction, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) and ends at 10:30 a.m., with results to follow shortly thereafter.
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.