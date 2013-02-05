BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
Feb 5 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, will not issue reference notes this week, said IFR on Tuesday. IFR is a Thomson Reuters service.
Freddie Mac's next date to announce a possible reference note sale is Feb. 25.
