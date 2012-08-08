Aug 8 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The notes, due Sept. 29, 2017, will be offered through a syndicate led by BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital.

The amount of the issue was not announced.

Settlement is Friday, Aug. 10.