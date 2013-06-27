BRIEF-Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting
June 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, will not sell reference notes in June, IFR said on Thursday. IFR is a Thomson Reuters service.
Freddie Mac's next date to announce a possible reference note sale is July 25.
NEW YORK, April 10 Bidding for Monday's $24 billion in U.S. three-year Treasury notes was the weakest since 2009, resulting in the government having paying bond dealers and investors a higher yield than what traders had expected.