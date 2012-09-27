BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
Sept 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will sell new seven-year reference notes due Oct. 2, 2019 on Friday.
The size of the issue has yet to be determined.
Settlement is Oct. 2.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.
* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd has named a new acting general counsel in a wave of management changes as the nutrition and supplements company works to comply with a legal settlement with U.S. regulators last year over deceiving customers, according to a person familiar with the hiring decision.