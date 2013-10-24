Oct 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Thursday said it will not issue reference notes in its Oct. 24 issuance window.

In its 2013 note calendar, Freddie Mac said all dates are windows of optional issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next announcement date for a reference note sale is Nov. 19.