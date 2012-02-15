Feb 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it plans to sell $500 million in reference notes due March 27, 2019 in a reopening of existing 3.75 percent issue later on Wednesday via an Internet-based auction.

The auction will begin at 10:30 EST and close at 11:30 EST, with results to follow shortly.

In addition, Freddie Mac will also sell new reference notes due April 17, 2015 through lead managers BNP, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on Thursday, the size has yet to be determined.