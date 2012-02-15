Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
Feb 15 Freddie Mac, the No.2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $300 million of seven-year notes in a reopening of an existing 3.75 percent issue via an Internet-based auction.
The notes due March 27, 2019 were priced at 114.712 at a 1.557 percent stop-out rate.
The total amount now outstanding is $4.0 billion.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.02-to-1.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
* Q1 net profit 106.7 million pounds versus 396.1 million pounds year ago