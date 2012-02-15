Feb 15 Freddie Mac, the No.2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $300 million of seven-year notes in a reopening of an existing 3.75 percent issue via an Internet-based auction.

The notes due March 27, 2019 were priced at 114.712 at a 1.557 percent stop-out rate.

The total amount now outstanding is $4.0 billion.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.02-to-1.