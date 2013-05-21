May 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it has opted not to sell reference notes in its May issuance window.

Freddie Mac said that dates for issuance are windows of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next window issuance is on June 20.