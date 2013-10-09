BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday said it will not issue reference notes in its Oct. 9 issuance window.
In its 2013 note calendar, Freddie Mac said all dates are windows of optional issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
The next announcement date for a reference note sale is Oct. 24.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: